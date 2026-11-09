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SHA has registered 33m people, but is it working?

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 7 min read
 Health CS Aden Duale appears before Parliament’s Delegated Legislation Committee to discuss Ebola preparedness and public health regulations on November 3, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Universal health coverage is a key pillar of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s health agenda, aimed at ensuring all Kenyans access quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay. To advance this goal, the government overhauled health financing by replacing NHIF with SHA. Mercy Kahenda spoke to Health CS Aden Duale about the reforms’ achievements, shortcomings and plans to address implementation gaps.

1)Two years after the rollout of SHA, what would you describe as working?

UHC is moving from policy into actual care for millions of Kenyans. At the transition from NHIF, about 7 million people were registered. Over 33 million Kenyans are registered with SHA, and the network of contracted facilities has grown from 8,667 under NHIF to 10,713.

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