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Costly battle: Bills, stockouts and delays deepen breast cancer burden

Health & Science
 By Rosa Agutu | 2h ago | 9 min read
 

Charity Kanyi, breast cancer survivor. [Rosa Agutu, Standard]

In July 2019, when then 51-year-old Charity Kanyi walked out of the operating room after a mastectomy to remove her right breast, she was not aware of the long-term financial burden that would follow.

Diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in May 2019, she initially struggled to believe the news because no one in her family had the disease. After three months of consultations and tests, she began treatment.

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