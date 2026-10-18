Counties under scrutiny over Ebola preparedness as cases rise

County governments are facing scrutiny over their preparedness for an Ebola outbreak, with health workers warning that gaps in isolation facilities, protective equipment and emergency response systems could undermine efforts to contain the disease.
Despite health being a devolved function, healthcare providers say counties have yet to demonstrate the level of preparedness expected of them, with much of the visible response appearing to be driven by the national government.
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