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Govt steps up Ebola response as taskforce reviews preparedness

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 2h ago | 2 min read
 The National Multi-Agency Ebola Taskforce met on Monday to assess ongoing interventions. [File, Standard]

The government has intensified measures to contain the Ebola virus, with a multi-agency taskforce reviewing emergency operations and strengthening preparedness following confirmation of an imported case in Kenya last Tuesday.

On Monday, the National Multi-Agency Ebola Taskforce, led by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, met to assess ongoing interventions and improve coordination among government agencies, health officials and development partners.

“The meeting emphasised the need for a coordinated, multi-agency approach to strengthen preparedness, ensure operational readiness, protect frontline health workers and communities, and prevent further transmission,” the Ministry stated.

According to a circular from the department, the taskforce stressed the need for a coordinated response to strengthen readiness across the health sector, protect frontline workers and communities, and prevent further transmission of the disease.

At the same time, the meeting focused on case management, resource mobilisation, preparing isolation and quarantine facilities, public risk communication, and the distribution and sustainable use of medical supplies.

Operationalising isolation and quarantine facilities emerged as a key priority, alongside ensuring adequate supplies of medical commodities needed to support containment efforts.

The taskforce also reviewed measures to improve coordination between agencies involved in the response, with emphasis on ensuring health facilities and frontline personnel are equipped to handle potential cases.

The enhanced response comes as the government seeks to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and containment measures to minimise the risk of further spread following the confirmation of the imported case.

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