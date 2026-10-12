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Ebola's deadly journey: From 1976 outbreaks to Kenya's first case

Health & Science
 By Gardy Chacha | 2h ago | 7 min read
 

Health CS Aden Duale with Public Health PS Mary Muthoni toured Nairobi Hospital on October 7, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

On June 27, 1976, a cotton factory worker, Nzara, in a town located in present-day South Sudan, developed severe fever, headaches, and chest pains. Unable to go to work, his brother attended to him from home – a rural village with distinctive grass-thatched mud houses that defined many an African village in those years.

After three days at home and his situation growing worse, he was taken to nearby Nzara hospital; a facility that could have as well been a dispensary in modern times.

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