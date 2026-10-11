Calls grow for accountability as Kenya mobilises billions for Ebola response

As scientists and the Ministry of Health race to contain Ebola, concerns are growing over accountability for the resources being mobilised for the response.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which struck Kenya in 2020, remains a painful reminder of the misuse of public funds, with individuals making fortunes from emergency procurement as the country battled a deadly health crisis. During the pandemic, individuals milked public coffers dry, turning themselves into ‘Covid-19 billionaires’.