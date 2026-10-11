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Calls grow for accountability as Kenya mobilises billions for Ebola response

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 7 min read

As scientists and the Ministry of Health race to contain Ebola, concerns are growing over accountability for the resources being mobilised  for the response.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which struck Kenya in 2020, remains a painful reminder of the misuse of public funds, with individuals making fortunes from emergency procurement as the country battled a deadly health crisis. During the pandemic, individuals milked public coffers dry, turning themselves into ‘Covid-19 billionaires’.

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Calls grow for accountability as Kenya mobilises billions for Ebola response
Calls grow for accountability as Kenya mobilises billions for Ebola response
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