Police launch probe into suspected abortion den within Kasarani

Police in Starehe Sub-County in Nairobi are investigating circumstances under which two women were rescued in a house believed to be abortion den on Monday evening.
According to police reports, police officers from Drive Inn station and area Chief were responding to distress call and when they arrived at the said location, they found two women in the abode that looked like medical facility.
Facts First
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