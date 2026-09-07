Retinal disorders: When diseases of the retina start stealing your sight

Vision can change in ways that are easy to dismiss. Words on a page may become blurry, straight lines may appear bent, colours may look faded or black spots may begin floating across what a person sees.

For some people, these changes may signal a problem with the retina, the thin layer at the back of the eye that receives light and sends signals to the brain, allowing us to see.

Retinal disorders are a group of conditions that affect this important part of the eye. They can develop for different reasons, including diabetes, ageing, premature birth, problems with the blood vessels supplying the eye or injuries.