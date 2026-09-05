Nurses' strike puts patients at risk as KNCHR, COFPAK seek Ruto intervention

Nurses and Midwives protest along the streets of Nairobi on August 25 2026 demanding the implementation of the CBA. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The nurses’ strike has escalated into a public health and human rights crisis, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has warned, as a patients’ rights group called on President William Ruto to intervene and end the standoff.

KNCHR said the prolonged disruption of health services was threatening patients’ rights to life, healthcare, emergency treatment and dignity, particularly among vulnerable groups.

The Commission said it had taken note of reports of 79 deaths recorded between Monday and Wednesday, comprising eight maternal, 16 neonatal and 55 perinatal deaths.

It cautioned, however, that the figures and circumstances surrounding the deaths should be independently verified before conclusions are drawn on whether they were linked to the strike.

KNCHR wants the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), working with the Ministry of Health and county health authorities, to establish whether mortality during the strike has exceeded levels recorded during the corresponding period last year and other relevant baseline periods. The findings, it said, should be made public.

The Commission singled out expectant and new mothers, newborns, children, older persons, people with disabilities and patients with chronic illnesses as among those bearing the greatest impact of the strike.

“Patients must be placed at the centre of the negotiations and response. These groups require heightened protection and continuity of essential services, including maternity, neonatal, emergency, ICU, dialysis, oncology, trauma, ambulance and referral care,” KNCHR said.

But the rights body also said nurses’ demands must be addressed, noting that their constitutional rights to fair labour practices, remuneration, safe working conditions, dignity and collective bargaining must be respected.

It called on the national and county governments to honour collective bargaining agreements with nurses, including the 2017 CBA, while urging the Council of Governors and county governments to restore essential services and activate contingency staffing and referral mechanisms.

KNCHR also expressed concern over reports of threats, intimidation and attacks against nurses participating in peaceful demonstrations and presenting petitions.

It called for structured negotiations involving the Ministries of Labour and Health, the Council of Governors and health worker unions, with the parties agreeing on a time-bound return-to-work framework that guarantees essential health services as the wider dispute is resolved.

“Universal Health Coverage cannot mean that healthcare is available only to those who can afford private alternatives,” the Commission said.

KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said the rights of both patients and health workers had to be protected.

“The rights and dignity of nurses must be respected; equally, the rights and dignity of patients must be protected,” she said.

“Kenya must not be forced to choose between the two.”

Meanwhile, the Confraternity of Patients Kenya (COFPAK) has made a separate appeal to the President to directly intervene in the dispute, warning that patients were paying the price for the prolonged disruption of public health services.

The group said pregnant women, newborns, children and people living with chronic illnesses were among those facing the greatest risks.

“Kenyans continue to pay the price. The disruption of essential health services is exposing patients to preventable suffering, complications and deaths,” COFPAK said.

COFPAK said it had written to the Council of Governors chairperson on August 7, with copies sent to the Ministry of Health and all 47 county governments, seeking an urgent resolution to the strike.

The group said it had not received a formal response or witnessed meaningful action nearly a month later.

It has now made a second urgent appeal to State House, asking Ruto to direct the parties back to negotiations and help secure a lasting solution to the dispute.

The group warned that the continued disruption could undermine gains made towards Universal Health Coverage and patient safety, while forcing families who cannot afford private healthcare to bear the consequences of the prolonged strike.