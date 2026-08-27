×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Sh300m Dr Joyce Laboso Mother Child Centre Ready to Open Its Doors

Health & Science
 By Kiprono Kurgat | 8h ago | 3 min read
 A view of Dr Joyce Laboso memorial mother and child wellness centre at Ngungunyat area, Longisa ward in Bomet East Subcounty, Bomet county as seen on August 26,2026, The Sh300million level five facility is set to be commission by President William Ruto soon.[Kiprono Kurgat, Standard]

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has announced the completion of the 300- bed Dr Joyce Laboso Memorial Mother and Child wellness centre.          

Speaking during an inspection tour of the Sh 300 million level-five facility ahead of its commissioning, Governor Barchok said the new facility will provide key referral medical services to Bomet residents and patients from surrounding counties.

He said the project will ease pressure on Longisa County Referral Hospital.

“I am pleased to announce that the Sh300 million facility has been fully completed and is now ready for commissioning by His Excellency President William Ruto in the coming weeks to serve our people,” Barchok said.

According to the governor, the new facility is designed to enhance the delivery of specialised healthcare services in the region.                                                                 

He noted that the completion of the project represents an important step in improving access to healthcare services for residents of Bomet County and neighbouring areas.

 "The completion of this facility marks a significant milestone in our deliberate effort to bring quality, life-saving and specialised healthcare services closer to the people of Bomet and the surrounding regions," he said. 

According to Barchok, the facility will also significantly reduce the high costs and long distances residents have traditionally endured in search of such services. 

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems across the county.

“This project reaffirms our unwavering commitment to strengthening healthcare systems across Bomet County and ensuring that every resident has access to dignified, timely, and quality medical care,” he said.

 Governor Barchok emphasised that the county leadership remains focused on long-term health outcomes for its residents.    

“We remain focused on building a healthier, stronger, and more resilient Bomet for all,” Barchok added.

The facility was funded by the National Government through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme in conjunction with the County Government of Bomet and the World Bank, among other partners.                                                               

The 300-bed ultra-modern facility, situated in the Ngungunyat area of Longisa ward in Bomet East Subcounty, was named after Dr Joyce Laboso, the second governor, who died in July 2019.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Antibiotic misuse fuels drug resistance, experts warn
Antibiotic misuse fuels drug resistance, experts warn
Next article
Sh300m Dr Joyce Laboso Mother Child Centre Ready to Open Its Doors
Sh300m Dr Joyce Laboso Mother Child Centre Ready to Open Its Doors
.

Similar Articles

First Lady calls for urgent action to end triple threat among adolescents
By Mercy Kahenda And James Omoro 2026-08-26 19:21:29
First Lady calls for urgent action to end triple threat among adolescents
Duale: Kenya records 16,675 Dengue cases annually
By Mate Tongola 2026-08-25 20:05:52
Duale: Kenya records 16,675 Dengue cases annually
Experts warn of maternal and child deaths as health workers' strike persists
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-25 17:11:22
Experts warn of maternal and child deaths as health workers' strike persists
.

Latest Articles

Antibiotic misuse fuels drug resistance, experts warn
Antibiotic misuse fuels drug resistance, experts warn
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-27 17:41:18
Sh300m Dr Joyce Laboso Mother Child Centre Ready to Open Its Doors
Health & Science
By Kiprono Kurgat
2026-08-27 14:14:03
First Lady calls for urgent action to end triple threat among adolescents
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda And James Omoro
2026-08-26 19:21:29
Duale: Kenya records 16,675 Dengue cases annually
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2026-08-25 20:05:52
.

Recommended Articles

>Governors welcome SHA cover for Community Health Promoters
By Phares Mutembei 2026-08-24 13:43:23
Governors welcome SHA cover for Community Health Promoters
>Family planning: Why women need support, not men's permission
By Juliet Omelo 2026-08-24 08:00:00
Family planning: Why women need support, not men's permission
>Full plates, empty nutrients: Kilifi children battle hidden hunger
By Marion Kithi 2026-08-24 07:00:00
Full plates, empty nutrients: Kilifi children battle hidden hunger
>Son's diagnosis unmasks woman's painful journey with haemophilia
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-08-24 06:00:00
Son's diagnosis unmasks woman's painful journey with haemophilia
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved