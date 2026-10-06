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Contraceptive shortage exposes Kenya's family planning funding crisis

Health & Science
 By Edwin Nyarangi And Mercy Kahenda | 6h ago | 5 min read
 Nine of the 13 essential family planning commodities are reportedly unavailable at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency. [Courtesy]

Thousands of women seeking family planning services in public health facilities are facing disruptions as Kenya grapples with shortages of essential contraceptives, exposing a widening funding crisis in the programme.

Senators have raised alarm over the shortage, with nine of the 13 essential family planning commodities reportedly unavailable at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Among the commodities affected are injectable and oral contraceptives, emergency contraceptive pills, progestin-only pills, implants and CycleBeads.

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