DR Congo Ebola outbreak crosses 5,000 cases as death toll becomes country's highest

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has crossed the 5,000-case mark, according to Africa CDC, as the rapidly spreading disease becomes the country's deadliest Ebola.Africa CDC, reported on Monday that more than 5,000 confirmed cases and over 2,320 deaths had been recorded across six provinces. The latest figures cover Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele, Bas-Uele and Tshopo.The figures represent a sharp escalation of the outbreak, which was declared in May after the Bundibugyo species of Ebola was detected in Ituri.

International surveillance data released around the same period put the cumulative number slightly below the 5,000 mark. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported 4,945 confirmed cases and 2,325 deaths based on data through August 15, highlighting the rapid pace at which new infections are being detected and reported.The outbreak has already overtaken the 2018–2020 Ebola epidemic in eastern DRC, which killed 2,299 people, making the current epidemic the deadliest in the country's history.Ituri remains the epicentre, with the virus also spreading into other provinces. The expansion into six provinces has raised concerns about continued transmission through highly mobile populations and communities affected by conflict and displacement.The current outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola for which there is currently no licensed vaccine or proven specific treatment. This has complicated efforts to contain transmission compared with previous outbreaks caused by the Zaire species, for which vaccines and therapeutics are available.The World Health Organization has warned that the response is being undermined by delayed detection, limited access to affected communities, insecurity and pressure on already stretched health services. WHO says the outbreak is occurring in a difficult humanitarian environment marked by population movement and insecurity.The scale of the outbreak has also raised concern over undetected transmission. Reuters reported that a large proportion of infections are being identified outside known contact chains, suggesting that transmission is occurring beyond the reach of existing surveillance systems.Health workers are facing additional pressure as treatment centres, laboratories and contact-tracing teams struggle to keep pace with the spread.The outbreak is now among the fastest-growing Ebola epidemics recorded, with the death toll rising at a rate that has surpassed previous outbreaks at comparable stages.WHO says intensified surveillance, early diagnosis, isolation and treatment, safe and dignified burials, community engagement and stronger infection-prevention measures remain critical to slowing transmission.The development comes as health agencies and researchers accelerate work on vaccines and other medical countermeasures targeting Bundibugyo virus.