The price of surival: How cancer is driving Kenyan families into debt

Acute myeloid leukaemia research, conceptual illustration. [Courtesy]

In a modest apartment block in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, the door to Room 204 rarely stays shut.

Inside, a Kenyan family has spent the last six months suspended between hope and uncertainty. The husband is battling tongue cancer.

Every few days, the family makes another journey to the hospital, hoping doctors will say the tumour has responded to treatment.