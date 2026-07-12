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Mama Lucy Hospital unveils renal unit to boost access to kidney care

Health & Science
 By GPS | 9h ago | 2 min read
 Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, Health and Nutrition CEC Suzanna Silantoi and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital CEO Fredrick Obwanda during the opening of an expanded renal unit at the facility. [GPS] 

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has announced the opening of an expanded renal unit at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, a major milestone in the county’s efforts to improve access to life-saving dialysis services and strengthen specialised healthcare.

The modern renal facility, located at the Level 5 hospital in Umoja II, Embakasi West, is equipped with state-of-the-art dialysis machines and staffed by an experienced nephrology team to provide comprehensive kidney care.

Sakaja on Sunday said the unit will offer hemodialysis services, comprehensive renal care, individualised treatment plans, nutrition and lifestyle guidance, as well as counselling and patient support services.

“The expansion of our renal services reflects our commitment to ensuring Nairobi residents can access quality, affordable and specialised healthcare without having to travel long distances. This facility will improve treatment outcomes for patients living with kidney disease,” said Sakaja.

The governor said that the new renal unit forms part of the county government’s continued investment in specialised healthcare aimed at reducing patient referrals and bringing quality medical services closer to residents.

The hospital has urged patients seeking dialysis or specialist renal care to book appointments through its dedicated renal unit.

The launch is the latest in a series of upgrades at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, which include expanded critical care services, modern operating theatres, an upgraded emergency department and enhanced diagnostic capabilities, underscoring Nairobi County’s commitment to strengthening public healthcare infrastructure.

Governor Sakaja further encouraged residents in need of kidney care services to visit the new renal unit at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital on Kangundo Road, Umoja II.

The services are available under the Social Health Authority (SHA), improving access to affordable, quality dialysis and specialised kidney care for Nairobi residents. 

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