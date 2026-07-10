Ebola could top 10,000 cases by late August without stronger response

As Ebola infections edge closer to 2,000, scientists are warning that the outbreak could be entering its most dangerous phase yet, with new projections suggesting cases could surpass 10,000 by late August if efforts to contain the virus are not rapidly intensified.

A modelling study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda could expand dramatically over the next three months unless health authorities quickly identify, isolate and treat infected patients.