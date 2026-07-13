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How Kenyans pay multiple times more for prescription drugs, costing lives and inflicting pain

Health & Science
 By Gardy Chacha | 2h ago | 6 min read
  Imported medicines contributes to high drug prices.[Courtesy]

On average, a Kenyan pays multiple times more for the same type of medicine than someone in India or the United Kingdom (UK).

Surveys done by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Health Action International (HAI) have found that medicine prices in Kenya's private sector are often several times higher than international reference prices.

Kenya's prices for many generic medicines are generally higher than those in India and several other emerging economies. Kenyan patients bear a relatively heavy financial burden as a result of expensive prescription drugs, most of it paid out-of-pocket.

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