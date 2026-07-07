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French Doctor recovers from Ebola as DRC outbreak pushes hospital capacity to 96

Health & Science
 By Eunice Omollo | 2h ago | 2 min read
 Medical staff put on full protective clothing before examining patients at the Ebola Treatment Centre in the Munigi district of Goma, DRC, on June 02, 2026. [AFP]

The recovery of a French doctor infected with Ebola has provided a rare glimmer of hope amid the world's largest recorded outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain, even as health authorities warn that treatment centres in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are nearing full capacity.

The doctor became France's first confirmed Ebola case linked to the ongoing outbreak after contracting the virus while working in eastern DRC. Following diagnosis, the patient was admitted to a high-security infectious diseases unit where they recovered without any reported secondary transmission, demonstrating the effectiveness of rapid detection, isolation and infection prevention measures.

While the French case ended positively, the epidemic continues to intensify in Central Africa.

Globally, only three countries have reported cases of the Bundibugyo strain since the current outbreak began. Together, they have recorded 1,549 confirmed cases, 57 recoveries and 495 deaths.

The Democratic Republic of Congo remains the epicentre of the outbreak, accounting for 1,528 cases, 239 recoveries and 492 deaths, representing more than 98 per cent of all infections.

Neighbouring Uganda has confirmed 20 cases, with 16 people recovering and two deaths, while France has recorded one imported case, with the patient making a full recovery.

The latest figures translate to a case fatality rate of nearly 32 per cent, underscoring the severity of the outbreak despite improvements in clinical care.

Health officials are also raising concerns over mounting pressure on treatment facilities. Ebola treatment centres in the hardest-hit areas are now operating at 96 per cent bed occupancy, leaving little room to accommodate new patients if transmission continues at its current pace.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus, presents unique challenges because there is currently no licensed vaccine specifically targeting this strain, unlike the Zaire strain that fuelled the devastating West African epidemic between 2014 and 2016.

In response, global health partners are accelerating efforts to improve both diagnosis and treatment.

The World Health Organisation recently granted Emergency Use Listing to the first molecular diagnostic test specifically developed to detect the Bundibugyo strain, a move expected to speed up laboratory confirmation and strengthen outbreak response in affected countries.

At the same time, researchers have launched an international clinical trial in eastern DRC to evaluate promising experimental treatments, including the monoclonal antibody MBP134 and the antiviral drug remdesivir, in hopes of reducing Ebola-related deaths.

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