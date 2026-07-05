×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya to host dental congress amid accreditation scrutiny

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 5h ago | 2 min read
 Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [File,Standard]

Kenya will host the World Dental Federation Regional Dental Congress in Mombasa from October 21 to 23 as the country's two public dental schools undergo scrutiny over whether their degree programmes meet accreditation requirements.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) on June 30 to audit the Bachelor of Dental Surgery programmes at the University of Nairobi and Moi University within 14 days.

The directive followed a legal challenge from the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK), which argues the programmes lack formal re-accreditation since both universities received their charters in 2013.

COFEK Secretary General Stephen Mutoro noted the schools have produced no demonstrable evidence of accreditation under the amended law governing university programmes since 2017.

Kenya Dental Association (KDA) President Kahura Mundia has defended both institutions, citing joint Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) and CUE inspection results he says found the University of Nairobi's dental school 75.75 per cent compliant with East African Community training standards, and Moi University's 71 per cent compliant.

"Strong institutions are not those that avoid evaluation, but those that embrace it as an opportunity to improve," noted Mundia.

COFEK has accused the KDA of "legally inverted" reasoning, pointing to the association's separate petition against a different institution's oral health programme.

A High Court ruling in May affirmed that programme's accreditation.

The announcement comes as Kenya's dental education system faces renewed scrutiny over the accreditation status of its two public dental schools, even as Mundia hails the congress as proof of the country's standing as a regional training hub.

The Federation, known by its French acronym FDI, is organising the three-day congress with the KDA.

Mundia projected more than 1,500 delegates from Kenya and abroad and described the congress theme as "Advancing Dentistry in Africa," a description Standard Media Group could not independently confirm with FDI.

The congress marks the event's return to Africa nine years after its 2017 debut in Marrakesh, Morocco, which drew more than 800 delegates.

FDI represents more than one million dentists worldwide through national associations in over 130 countries.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
How forest restoration is rebuilding rural economies and livelihoods
How forest restoration is rebuilding rural economies and livelihoods
Next article
From animals to humans: Why HIV became a pandemic but Ebola didn't
From animals to humans: Why HIV became a pandemic but Ebola didn't
.

Similar Articles

Isiolo women seek bigger share of climate fund to tackle non-economic losses
By Ali Abdi 2026-07-05 12:51:12
Isiolo women seek bigger share of climate fund to tackle non-economic losses
WHO clears first emergency diagnostic test for Bundibugyo Ebola
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-04 11:39:35
WHO clears first emergency diagnostic test for Bundibugyo Ebola
Taking Charge: How self-care is helping people living with HIV thrive
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-07-04 07:00:00
Taking Charge: How self-care is helping people living with HIV thrive
.

Latest Articles

Kenya to host dental congress amid accreditation scrutiny
Kenya to host dental congress amid accreditation scrutiny
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-07-05 18:50:00
How forest restoration is rebuilding rural economies and livelihoods
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
2026-07-05 18:20:14
Premium
From animals to humans: Why HIV became a pandemic but Ebola didn't
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-07-05 13:25:50
Isiolo women seek bigger share of climate fund to tackle non-economic losses
Health & Science
By Ali Abdi
2026-07-05 12:51:12
.

Recommended Articles

>How Kenya's abortion taboo is killing thousands of women
By AFP 2026-07-03 17:03:08
How Kenya's abortion taboo is killing thousands of women
>Stakeholders fault counties over poor handling of healthcare
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-07-03 16:27:09
Stakeholders fault counties over poor handling of healthcare
>Breast cancer cases surge in Kisii as Regional Cancer Center plans bring hope
By Stanley Ongwae 2026-07-03 12:30:13
Breast cancer cases surge in Kisii as Regional Cancer Center plans bring hope
>Clinical trial begins in DRC to find first effective Bundibugyo Ebola therapy
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-03 09:42:17
Clinical trial begins in DRC to find first effective Bundibugyo Ebola therapy
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved