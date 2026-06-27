×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Bold Stand Against Drug Menace as Leaders sound alarm on national crisis

Health & Science
 By Eucabeth Nyarianya | 4h ago | 3 min read

Kenya Takes Bold Stand Against Drug Menace as Leaders sound alarm on national crisis

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug abuse and illicit trafficking, with senior government officials warning that the country is facing a growing national crisis that demands urgent and coordinated action from all sectors of society.

The call was made on Friday during the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa County. The event, held under the theme "World Drug Problem" where persisting Issues, new challenges and innovative Responses brought together government leaders, recovery advocates and community representatives to strengthen the country's response to drug and substance abuse.

The urgency of the crisis was reflected in the latest survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) shows that 4.7 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 years and at least one in every six people are currently using at least one drug or substance of abuse.

According to the survey, the Coast Region continues to record the highest prevalence of substance use with 29.3% of residents using at least one drug or substance. Mombasa County remains the hardest hit area recording a prevalence rate of 34.4 per cent.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the government remains committed to addressing the drug menace through a comprehensive strategy that combines law enforcement, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

"While enforcement remains critical it is only one part of the solution," he said. "Sustainable success can only be achieved through a balanced and comprehensive approach that prioritizes prevention, early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration." He added

Dr. Omollo stressed that the figures represent real people whose lives are at risk if urgent intervention is not taken."These are not just statistics. They represent our children, our brothers and sisters, our colleagues and our future workforce. Behind every number is a life that can either be lost to addiction or restored through timely intervention and support," he said.

The government's determination to dismantle drug trafficking networks was further demonstrated by the recent interception of 1,024 kilograms of 98 per cent pure crystal methamphetamine valued at KSh8.2 billion in the Indian Ocean.

"Our message is clear," Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen stated. "We will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance inter agency cooperation and pursue traffickers relentlessly wherever they operate,"he added.

NACADA Board Chairman Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori highlighted that Authority's adoption of wastewater analysis technology to monitor drug consumption trends in near real time, saying innovative approaches are necessary to keep pace with the evolving nature of the drug problem.

"If the drug problem is changing, our responses must change with it," he emphasized.

As part of efforts to engage young people in the fight against substance abuse, NACADA also organized a National Essay Writing Competition for secondary school students. Omar Mohamed of Kongowea Secondary School emerged as the Mombasa County winner for his essay titled "Parental and Community Responsibility in Protecting Learners from Drugs."

Speakers at the event agreed that government action alone will not be enough to overcome the country's drug challenge.

"Success will require a whole-of-society approach,"said Dr. Omollo , urging parents, religious leaders, teachers and the private sector to actively participate in preventing drug abuse and supporting rehabilitation efforts.

As Kenya marked this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, leaders emphasized that innovative solutions, evidence interventions and sustained collaboration will be key to protecting the country's youth from addiction.

Every life saved from addiction strengthens our nation Murkomen stated."Together, we can build a Kenya where our young people are healthy, productive and empowered to contribute to national development."he concluded.

 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya's health system put to test amid Ebola preparedness
Kenya's health system put to test amid Ebola preparedness
Next article
Doctors' strike cripples healthcare services in Kericho
Doctors' strike cripples healthcare services in Kericho
.

Similar Articles

Duale: Kenya screens 140,000 travellers for Ebola, records no case
By Ronald Kipruto 2026-06-25 16:06:28
Duale: Kenya screens 140,000 travellers for Ebola, records no case
How communities are leading fight against malaria, TB and HIV
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-06-25 12:58:30
How communities are leading fight against malaria, TB and HIV
Experts back digitalisation in healthcare as key tool in achieving UHC
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-06-25 10:20:18
Experts back digitalisation in healthcare as key tool in achieving UHC
.

Latest Articles

Kenya's health system put to test amid Ebola preparedness
Kenya's health system put to test amid Ebola preparedness
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-06-27 15:00:12
Bold Stand Against Drug Menace as Leaders sound alarm on national crisis
Health & Science
By Eucabeth Nyarianya
2026-06-27 12:30:33
Doctors' strike cripples healthcare services in Kericho
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
2026-06-27 11:56:10
Let's confront silent crisis facing modern men
Health Opinion
By Dr Harun Issack Hassan
2026-06-27 09:12:00
.

Recommended Articles

>MP Shah: We will cooperate with SHA billing probe
By Mike Kihaki 2026-06-24 22:45:02
MP Shah: We will cooperate with SHA billing probe
>When weight, diabetes and kidney disease become one health story
By Jayne Rose Gacheri 2026-06-24 20:25:46
When weight, diabetes and kidney disease become one health story
>Why communities are key in handling pandemic outbreaks and prevention
By Mercy Kahenda And Antony Gitonga 2026-06-24 10:45:00
Why communities are key in handling pandemic outbreaks and prevention
>Calls for dialogue on food and water safety over Lake Nakuru fish saga
By Caroline Chebet 2026-06-23 13:56:00
Calls for dialogue on food and water safety over Lake Nakuru fish saga
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved