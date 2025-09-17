×
Global experts to convene in Naivasha for wildlife scientific conference

Health & Science
 By Linda Akwabi | 2h ago | 2 min read
 WRTI Director Patrick Omondi says timely generation and dissemination of scientific data is essential for effective policy development. [File, Standard]

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) is set to host the Second International Wildlife Scientific Conference, aimed at exploring innovative approaches to safeguard biodiversity while enhancing human livelihoods.

Scheduled for September 23 to 25, 2025, in Naivasha, the conference will bring together wildlife scholars and scientists, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and development partners from around the world to deliberate on the future of biodiversity conservation.

This year’s theme, “Innovations in Wildlife Science and Practice for Sustainable Biodiversity Conservation and Socio-Economic Development,” underscores the urgent need to harness scientific knowledge to protect biodiversity.

The event will feature keynote addresses by leading experts from Kenya, South Africa, Canada, and Germany, focusing on critical issues facing the wildlife sector.

WRTI Director Patrick Omondi emphasized that the timely generation and dissemination of scientific data is essential for evidence-based decision-making and effective policy development.

“The conference is expected to provide valuable data and recommendations that will guide biodiversity conservation in Kenya and beyond,” he said.

Dr. Omondi noted the pressing nature of this year’s gathering, citing increasing and complex challenges such as climate change, habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade, and environmental degradation.

“These issues transcend national borders, demanding coordinated responses that are both innovative and science-driven,” he added.

He further warned that without focused dialogue and collaboration, conservation efforts could become fragmented and less impactful.

“This conference creates a unique platform to align science with policy and practice. It is a space where stakeholders can move from understanding the problems to delivering real-world solutions that secure a sustainable future for both wildlife and communities,” he said.

The event is expected to project future management and policy directions, offering actionable recommendations.

“As we look ahead, we are confident that this gathering will strengthen collaborations, inspire innovation, and build a global community committed to wildlife conservation through science and shared responsibility,” Dr. Omondi concluded.

The conference aims to chart new pathways for biodiversity conservation while ensuring that local communities benefit from the sustainable use of natural resources. 

