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Doctors' strike cripples healthcare services in Kericho

Health & Science
 By Nikko Tanui | 5h ago | 2 min read
 Dr Cherono Siele, the south Rift chairperson addressing the press in Kericho town over the ongoing doctors strike - [Nikko Tanui-Standard]

The ongoing doctors’ strike has severely impacted public healthcare services in Kericho County.‎The doctors fulfilled their threats to withdraw their services over the weekend, accusing the county government of failing to honour a return-to-work agreement and address longstanding employment grievances.‎The strike began after negotiations between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the county government failed to reach an agreement.‎Speaking at the Kericho County Referral Hospital, South Rift KMPDU Branch Chairperson Dr Cherono Siele said the doctors had exhausted all avenues of dialogue before resorting to industrial action.‎"Our main issue is the non-implementation of the return-to-work formula signed on March 4, 2025. The county government had promised to implement the agreement by June 30, 2025, but one year later, nothing has been done," she said.‎Dr. Siele urged patients seeking medical attention to visit private health facilities until the dispute is resolved.‎She dismissed claims that the delay was caused by the absence of a County Public Service Board, noting that the board had since been established but the doctors' concerns remained unresolved.‎Among the key issues raised by the union is the failure to pay eight doctors who have reportedly worked for the last three months without salaries or medical insurance cover.‎"Our major concern is the eight doctors who have been working for three months without pay or medical cover," she said.‎The union also accused the county government of failing to promote specialist doctors, stating that several consultants have remained in the same positions for more than eight years despite providing specialised services.‎"These consultants continue to work as senior specialists but are still being paid as ordinary medical officers. They deserve to be remunerated according to the services they offer," Dr. Siele added.‎She further cited an acute shortage of doctors in public hospitals, saying the Kericho County Referral Hospital, a Level Five facility, currently has only seven medical officers instead of the required fifty, excluding consultants.‎"Enough is enough. Doctors are overworked and many are experiencing mental stress due to the heavy workload. It is now upon the county government to resolve these issues and end the strike," she said.‎Dr. Vincent Langat also expressed concern about the lack of career progression.‎"There are doctors who have remained in the same job group for more than eight years. We have made several attempts to negotiate with the county government, but the talks have stalled," he said.

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