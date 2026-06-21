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Ageing and ailing: The rising cost of growing old

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 8h ago | 7 min read
 Older persons account for some of the highest healthcare needs and many remain insufficiently protected [Courtesy]

A 68-year-old Mirriam Adamba has been battling diabetes and hypertension. The conditions have gradually taken a toll on her, significantly changing her way of life.

What initially began as occasional hospital visits has turned into weekly medical check-ups, with at least a day or two of admission whenever her blood sugar levels become difficult to control.

Adamba, from Busali in Vihiga County, says she regrets that ageing has come with a cost she never anticipated.

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