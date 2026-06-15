Enlarged tonsils: The silent condition affecting children's breathing

Tonsillitis in children.[Courtesy]

On many nights, Hellen Andere sat beside her young son and listened anxiously as he struggled to sleep. Peaceful rest was interrupted by heavy snoring, restless tossing and turning and moments when breathing seemed difficult. His mouth remained open throughout the night because his nose was constantly blocked.

At first, she dismissed the problem as a stubborn cold. Then came persistent coughs, recurrent throat infections and breathing difficulties that worsened whenever temperatures dropped.

As the symptoms persisted, Hellen realised something was seriously wrong. Her son, Leon Odunga, was only four years old when the condition became impossible to ignore.