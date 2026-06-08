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MPs call for strict controls to prevent Ebola spread through Lake Victoria trade

Health & Science
 By James Omoro | 2h ago | 2 min read
 

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino (centre) and Seme MP James Nyikal (right) during a funds drive at Malela SDA Church in Ndhiwa Constituency, on June 7, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

MPs from Nyanza want the government to put in place measures to prevent the spread of Ebola through trade on Lake Victoria.

This comes following revelations that the Congolese and Ugandan traders interact with their Kenyan counterparts in Lake Victoria. The business mostly takes place in various Lake Victoria islands such as Remba, Ringiti, Takawiri and others.

But such interaction can open a window for Ebola transmission.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, Seme MP James Nyikal and Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo urged the government to put in place measures to protect Nyanza residents from contracting Ebola.

Speaking when they attended a funds drive at Malela SDA Church in Ndhiwa Constituency, Kajwang’ said busines transacted in Lake Victoria leads to interaction of Kenyans with foreigners whose countries have Ebola outbreak.

“Our people trade with Congolese and Ugandans through Lake Victoria. We appeal to the government to put in place preventive measures so that our people don’t contract Ebola,” Kajwang said.

The senator told the government not to focus only on protecting Americans from contracting the Ebola virus.

“Let the government not focus on protecting American citizens only but the main focus should be Kenyans,” he said.

Owino warned politicians against politicising Ebola preventive measures.

“Let politicians stop politicising Ebola preventive efforts in this country. The quarantine facilities are aimed at preventing spread of the virus in case we have some cases,” he said.

The Ndhiwa MP urged the government to equip Ebola quarantine centers to ensure proper healthcare in the event of Ebola outbreak.

“The facilities should be equipped for contact tracing and proper service provision,” Owino said.

Dr Nyikal said they will not allow the government to bring American citizens who are infected with Ebola into the country.

He argued that science requires people who are sick during an epidemic or a pandemic to be contained where they are.

“Science dictates that people who are sick during a pandemic or an epidemic should be contained where they are. What we will not allow is the transportation of people who are already sick into our country,” Dr Nyikal said.

The Seme MP said they support the government’s efforts to establish 23 quarantine centres.

“Establishment of the isolation centers is good and we support the government. We must quarantine people suspected to be infected by Ebola,” Nyikal said. 

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