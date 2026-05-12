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PS hails nurses as the backbone of healthcare system

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 21h ago | 2 min read
 International Nurses Week 2026 celebrations at The Nairobi Hospital. [  Maryann Muganda]

The Government has lauded nurses for their dedication, sacrifice, and critical role in delivering healthcare services across the country, while reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the profession through better training, improved working conditions, and career growth.

Speaking during the International Nurses Week 2026 celebrations at The Nairobi Hospital, Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni described nurses as the backbone of Kenya’s healthcare system and key players in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The Government of Kenya recognises and greatly values the critical role nurses play in the delivery of Universal Health Coverage,” said Ms Muthoni.

She noted that nurses manage nearly 75 per cent of Level Two and Level Three health facilities in Kenya and continue to play a central role in primary healthcare, maternal health, immunisation, preventive and curative services.

According to the PS, the Government is investing in policies aimed at improving nurses’ training, leadership development, retention, and welfare.

The celebrations, organised by the National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) – Nairobi Hospital Chapter, brought together healthcare professionals and nursing leaders under the theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future: Empowered Nurses Save Lives.”

Felix Osano, the Chief Executive Officer of The Nairobi Hospital, praised nurses for their commitment to patient care, describing them as an indispensable pillar in the healthcare system.

“Our nurses embody the very essence of who we are as an institution. Their dedication and selfless service continue to ensure safe, high-quality patient experiences,” said Mr Osano.

He reiterated the hospital’s commitment to strengthening the nursing division through continuous training and capacity building.

Director of Nursing Services at The Nairobi Hospital, Margaret Muiyuro, called for increased investment in nursing leadership, professional development, and evidence-based practice to improve healthcare delivery.

“Nursing is grounded in compassion, professionalism, and patient-centred care. Investing in nurses directly improves patient outcomes and strengthens healthcare systems,” said Dr Muiyuro.

The celebrations come at a time when Kenya continues to witness growing demand for healthcare workers and training in health sciences.

According to the 2026 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey, enrollment in health sciences courses in universities rose to 37,908 students in the 2025/26 academic year from 33,110 the previous year. Nursing and Medicine recorded the highest enrollment among health-related programmes.

Nursing alone enrolled 8,829 undergraduate students, slightly ahead of  Medicine and Surgery, which recorded 8,365 students. Medical Laboratory Sciences, Clinical Medicine, and Public Health also registered significant numbers.

The report further showed that health sciences graduates increased by 28.3 per cent to 7,056 in 2025/26, with nursing accounting for the highest share of graduates.

At the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), enrollment of middle-level health trainees increased by 23.5 per cent to 36,330 students in the 2024/25 academic year. Community Health Nursing recorded the highest enrollment among diploma courses.

The KNBS report further highlights increasing interest in health sciences training as Kenya seeks to address shortages in healthcare workers and strengthen service delivery across the country.

 

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