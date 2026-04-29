KEMRI pushes for malnutrition screening using new tool, data-driven action

KEMRI promotes new tool to expand malnutrition screening and guide community action. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is pushing for wider malnutrition screening and adoption of data at the community level for policy interventions, using a newly developed tool.

The introduction of an enhanced Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) screening tool capable of detecting both undernutrition and overnutrition, unlike conventional MUAC tapes that mainly target undernutrition in children under five.