KEMRI pushes for malnutrition screening using new tool, data-driven action

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is pushing for wider malnutrition screening and adoption of data at the community level for policy interventions, using a newly developed tool.
The introduction of an enhanced Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) screening tool capable of detecting both undernutrition and overnutrition, unlike conventional MUAC tapes that mainly target undernutrition in children under five.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login