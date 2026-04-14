×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Senators flag staff shortage, poor services at Nakuru county referral hospital

Health & Science
 By Yvonne Chepkwony | 3h ago | 2 min read
 

Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, during a visit to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital on April 14, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard] 

The Senate Committee on Health came face-to-face with the agony and struggles patients face when seeking treatment at Nakuru County Referral Hospital. 

The committee, chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, toured the hospital, where they questioned service delivery.

The facility that once served the Rift Valley Province is now reeling from an acute shortage of doctors, poor maternity service, broken down toilets and lack of pharmaceutical services.

Mandago was accompanied by Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Vincent Chemitei Baringo.

He said that they encountered long queues of patients firsthand.

On Tuesday, the two doctors who were supposed to attend to the patients were not in the facility, with only four clinicians available.

Two doctors are supposed to attend to the huge number of patients that visit the hospital, which the committee said was not sustainable.

“There is a need for an increase in human resources; more than 60 per cent of county budgets are on salaries focused on medical personnel,” the committee chair said.

Mandago noted that Nakuru gets Sh83 million, of which Sh23 million is collected and receives Sh60 million in reimbursement from the Social Health Authority.

The committee advised the county to employ more medics to boost service delivery.

He recommended that the facility should improve the management of pharmaceutical records, which are done manually.

Some of the services, such as the oncology facility, Mandago said, are working, with equipment acquired through the government's national equipment programme.

For the maternity, the senator said that over 1,000 deliveries are conducted monthly, with a mortality rate below that of the national statistics.

“There is a need for continued research on how to curb the mortality rate to reduce cases of post-haemorrhage,” he said

Mandago urged the county to prioritise clearing Sh78 million KEMSA debt to ensure stability.

He called on the unions to allow the two levels of government to reduce the medics shortage, either by recruiting health workers as interns or on contract with a proper framework that will transition them to permanent and pensionable.

Senator Onyonka advised the county to embrace solarisation to reduce the cost of electricity which amounts to Sh90 million annually for Nakuru County Referral Hospital.

Onyonka called on the hospital management to get rid of asbestos roofing, which causes cancer.

“Some of the buildings here are cracked, have toilets which are not functional, some of these don’t need a lot of money,” he said.

Senator Chemitei refuted the claims of bedsharing in the facility, insisting that the hospital receives a maximum of 30 patients a day, with 48-bed capacity. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Senators flag staff shortage, poor services at Nakuru county referral hospital
Senators flag staff shortage, poor services at Nakuru county referral hospital
Next article
Fallen flag: Why erectile dysfunction is no longer just an older men's problem
Fallen flag: Why erectile dysfunction is no longer just an older men's problem
.

Similar Articles

Private sector bets on micro-insurance to close healthcare access gap
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-04-14 13:40:37
Private sector bets on micro-insurance to close healthcare access gap
A mother's journey with autism, why early diagnosis is key
By Juliet Omelo 2026-04-14 06:00:00
A mother's journey with autism, why early diagnosis is key
State to spend Sh70 million on fencing Oloolua Forest
By Peterson Githaiga 2026-04-13 12:29:54
State to spend Sh70 million on fencing Oloolua Forest
.

Latest Articles

Senators flag staff shortage, poor services at Nakuru county referral hospital
Senators flag staff shortage, poor services at Nakuru county referral hospital
Health & Science
By Yvonne Chepkwony
2026-04-14 17:00:39
Fallen flag: Why erectile dysfunction is no longer just an older men's problem
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo And Maryann Muganda
2026-04-14 15:52:53
Private sector bets on micro-insurance to close healthcare access gap
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-04-14 13:40:37
Premium
A mother's journey with autism, why early diagnosis is key
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2026-04-14 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>China launches AI-powered digital doctor platform for Parkinson's disease
By Xinhua 2026-04-13 12:19:16
China launches AI-powered digital doctor platform for Parkinson's disease
>Private, safe, life-saving: Bungoma women now test for HPV at home
By Juliet Omelo 2026-04-13 06:00:00
Private, safe, life-saving: Bungoma women now test for HPV at home
>Not a death sentence: I have lived with sickle cell disease for 61 years
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-04-13 06:00:00
Not a death sentence: I have lived with sickle cell disease for 61 years
>Relief or motherhood: Tough choice endometriosis forces on women
By Rosa Agutu 2026-04-13 06:00:00
Relief or motherhood: Tough choice endometriosis forces on women
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved