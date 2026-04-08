The future of health insurance will not be built on claims, but on care.

A fundamental shift is underway in health insurance, and those who fail to recognise it early risk becoming not just less competitive, but irrelevant in a world where expectations of care, access, and value are rapidly evolving.

For decades, the industry has operated on a simple and largely uncontested premise: collect premiums, process claims, and measure success by how efficiently illness is financed once it occurs; however, while this model may have served its purpose in a different era, it is increasingly misaligned with the realities of today’s healthcare needs, economic pressures, and consumer expectations.

Across many African markets, fewer than one in five people have any form of health insurance, while billions continue to be spent out-of-pocket every year, often at the point of crisis, forcing families into difficult financial decisions and, in many cases, long-term economic vulnerability; this is not merely a coverage gap, but a clear indication that the current system is not designed for the majority it is meant to serve. In Africa, illness is not just another inconvinience; it is often a financial shock that reshapes entire households.

Health insurance, as we know it, is no longer fit for purpose.

The growing burden of chronic and lifestyle diseases, combined with increasingly strained healthcare systems and a more informed, digitally connected population, is reshaping how individuals think about health, shifting expectations from reactive financial support to proactive, continuous care that supports them before, during, and after illness.

In this new reality, insurance cannot afford to remain invisible until something goes wrong, appearing only at the point of hospitalization or major medical need; instead, it must become a consistent presence in people’s lives, supporting everyday health decisions, guiding care pathways, and reducing uncertainty in moments that matter most.

This is where the new playbook becomes both clear and necessary: prevention and navigation are no longer complementary features within health insurance, but foundational pillars upon which the future of the industry must be built.

Prevention represents the most powerful, yet still underutilised, lever available to insurers today—particularly in a landscape where a large share of healthcare costs is driven by conditions that are either preventable or can be effectively managed if detected early. Despite this, traditional insurance models have largely been designed around treatment rather than early intervention, inadvertently driving higher costs and more complex care pathways.

This approach is not only inefficient, but increasingly unsustainable.

A prevention-led model fundamentally changes the equation by shifting focus from episodic care to continuous engagement, enabling individuals to take control of their health through early screenings, lifestyle support, and timely interventions, which in turn reduces the need for high-cost treatments and alleviates pressure on already stretched healthcare systems.

Yet even the most robust prevention strategies cannot deliver their full impact without a second, equally critical element: navigation.

Because healthcare is not simply about access; it is about direction, clarity, and confidence in decision-making.

Patients today are faced with an expanding and often overwhelming array of choices; ranging from providers and facilities to treatment options and care pathways, and without clear guidance, this abundance can lead to confusion, duplication of services, delayed interventions, and ultimately, higher costs with poorer outcomes.

Navigation addresses this complexity by ensuring that individuals not only access care, but are guided to the right care, at the right time, and at the appropriate level—whether through a teleconsultation, a pharmacy-based intervention, or a specialist referral. In doing so, it shifts the healthcare experience from one that is fragmented and reactive to one that is coordinated, efficient, and patient-centered. More importantly, navigation restores something that has long been eroded in healthcare systems: trust.

When individuals feel supported, informed, and guided throughout their healthcare journey, their relationship with insurance begins to shift from a transactional arrangement to a dependable partnership, one that is present not only in moments of crisis, but throughout the continuum of health and wellbeing.

The implications of this shift extend far beyond insurers themselves.

Employers benefit from a healthier, more productive workforce, with reduced absenteeism and stronger organizational resilience. Governments face less strain on public healthcare systems, allowing for more efficient resource allocation. Individuals, in turn, gain not only financial protection but also peace of mind, knowing they are supported in navigating one of life’s most complex and personal challenges. This is not a distant or theoretical future.

It is already taking shape through integrated care models, digital health platforms, and innovative partnerships that are bringing healthcare closer to people, simplifying access, and redefining what it means to be insured in a modern context. The insurers who will lead the next decade are those who choose to redesign the system, not defend it and that’s what we are building here at Jubilee Health Insurance.

The future of health insurance will not be built on claims, but on care.

The question, therefore, is no longer whether the shift toward prevention and navigation will occur, but who will lead it, who will invest in rethinking their models, and who will have the conviction to move beyond legacy structures to build systems truly designed around people. In this new era, the most successful insurers will not be those who pay the most claims, but those who make them less necessary.

Dr Brian Kariuki - Manager-Wellness at Jubilee Heath Insurance