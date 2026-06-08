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Murang'a turns to satellite tech for healthcare service boost

Health & Science
 By Boniface Gikandi | 47m ago | 2 min read
 Technology helping to modernise healthcare services in Murang'a county.[File, Standard]

All 170 public health facilities in Murang’a County have been connected to high-speed internet in a move designed to transform the health sector.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said the transformation marks a major milestone in healthcare digitisation, connecting health centres in both urban and rural areas to the Telemedicine Hub at Muriranjas Level Four Hospital in Kahuro.

He said the programme was upgraded through a partnership with Paratus Group, an authorised local service provider working with Starlink, to transition all county health facilities from conventional Wi-Fi connectivity to satellite internet technology.

Speaking during the launch, Kang’ata said the initiative would significantly improve healthcare service delivery by providing faster, more reliable and stable internet connectivity across all medical facilities while reducing internet costs by approximately 70 per cent. “Murang’a County has already installed satellite dishes in all 170 public health facilities. This move will eliminate downtime, enhance efficiency in healthcare delivery and strengthen our digital health systems,” he said.

He explained that improved connectivity would greatly enhance Murang’a County’s telemedicine programme by enabling patients at dispensaries and health centres to consult medical specialists remotely without having to travel to Murang’a Level Five Hospital.

“The upgraded satellite internet system will also support real-time telemedicine consultations, digital patient records management, laboratory diagnostics and faster referrals across health facilities, which had previously been a challenge,” said the Governor. He added that public institutions, including schools and churches located within a 14-kilometre radius of the upgraded health facilities, could apply for access to the satellite connectivity through the county government and the service provider.

Under the county’s ongoing solarisation programme, 140 health facilities out of the 170 are expected to be connected to solar power by the end of June, ensuring a stable power supply in healthcare facilities.

Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer Martin Cox lauded Murang’a County for embracing digital transformation in healthcare, noting that satellite internet provides dependable connectivity even in remote and underserved areas where terrestrial internet infrastructure remains unreliable.

“This project demonstrates how satellite technology can transform healthcare delivery by ensuring medical facilities remain connected at all times,” said Cox.

County Chief Officer for Health Eliud Maina said fast and stable internet connectivity would help medical professionals access patient information and facilitate the seamless transmission of laboratory results.  “Murang’a is now exploring the introduction of drone services to further improve healthcare delivery, as pledged by the Governor during the election campaign,” said Maina.

Also present at the launch were Joseph Chenge from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as representatives from the Israeli, Slovakian and United States embassies.

 

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