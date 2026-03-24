Sh300m budget cut threatens to roll back gains in fight against TB

Stakeholders march along Uhuru Highway during the ‘Mulika TB–Maliza TB’ campaign launch at Uhuru Park on World TB Day. March 24, 2016. [File, Standard]

As Kenya joins the world in commemorating World Tuberculosis (TB) Day today, there are concerns about the sustainability of programs aimed at eliminating the disease, as a result of funding gaps.

This was revealed to the National Assembly’s Committee on Health during deliberations on the supplementary Estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year.