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Sh300m budget cut threatens to roll back gains in fight against TB

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 3 min read
 Stakeholders march along Uhuru Highway during the ‘Mulika TB–Maliza TB’ campaign launch at Uhuru Park on World TB Day. March 24, 2016. [File, Standard]

As Kenya joins the world in commemorating World Tuberculosis (TB) Day today, there are concerns about the sustainability of programs aimed at eliminating the disease, as a result of funding gaps.

This was revealed to the National Assembly’s Committee on Health during deliberations on the supplementary Estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year.

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