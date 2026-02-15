Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer

Caregivers and parents in Homa Bay County have been urged to take their daughters aged between 10 and 15 for vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer.

According to Collins Nyonje, the Coordinator for Cancer Control in the Homa Bay County Government, cervical cancer is among the leading causes of death among women in the county. He said the most effective way to combat the disease is to ensure all girls within the targeted age group are vaccinated.

Speaking during a journalists’ training organised by the East Africa Comprehensive Women Cancer Project (EACWCP) in Homa Bay Town, focusing on cervical and breast cancers, Nyonje said early vaccination would protect girls from developing cervical cancer later in life.

“We urge all parents and caregivers to take their daughters for HPV vaccination at our health facilities. This will protect them from contracting cervical cancer in adulthood,” he said.

Nyonje also encouraged women to embrace regular screening for cervical and breast cancers.

“Cancer is a dangerous disease, but it can be cured if detected early. I urge our women to prioritise regular screening to enable timely intervention,” he added.

The Project Manager of EACWCP, Kennedy Mulama, called on all stakeholders in Homa Bay County to collaborate in creating awareness on the prevention of cervical and breast cancers.

He appealed to journalists to prioritise cancer awareness reporting to enhance public understanding, encourage early screening and promote preventive healthcare.