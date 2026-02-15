×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer

Health & Science
 By James Omoro | 3h ago | 1 min read

Caregivers and parents in Homa Bay County have been urged to take their daughters aged between 10 and 15 for vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer.

According to Collins Nyonje, the Coordinator for Cancer Control in the Homa Bay County Government, cervical cancer is among the leading causes of death among women in the county. He said the most effective way to combat the disease is to ensure all girls within the targeted age group are vaccinated.

Speaking during a journalists’ training organised by the East Africa Comprehensive Women Cancer Project (EACWCP) in Homa Bay Town, focusing on cervical and breast cancers, Nyonje said early vaccination would protect girls from developing cervical cancer later in life.

“We urge all parents and caregivers to take their daughters for HPV vaccination at our health facilities. This will protect them from contracting cervical cancer in adulthood,” he said.

Nyonje also encouraged women to embrace regular screening for cervical and breast cancers. 

“Cancer is a dangerous disease, but it can be cured if detected early. I urge our women to prioritise regular screening to enable timely intervention,” he added.

The Project Manager of EACWCP, Kennedy Mulama, called on all stakeholders in Homa Bay County to collaborate in creating awareness on the prevention of cervical and breast cancers.

He appealed to journalists to prioritise cancer awareness reporting to enhance public understanding, encourage early screening and promote preventive healthcare. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
Next article
KMPDU brokers deal with Murang'a County to clear doctors' promotions
KMPDU brokers deal with Murang'a County to clear doctors' promotions
.

Similar Articles

Kenya's health reforms on track to curb maternal mortality, Ruto says
By PCS 2026-02-14 14:39:51
Kenya's health reforms on track to curb maternal mortality, Ruto says
102 test positive as over 1,100 turn up for cancer screening in West Pokot
By Irissheel Shanzu 2026-02-14 00:00:00
102 test positive as over 1,100 turn up for cancer screening in West Pokot
Report warns of rising threats on key biodiversity areas
By Caroline Chebet 2026-02-13 07:00:00
Report warns of rising threats on key biodiversity areas
.

Latest Articles

Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
Health & Science
By James Omoro
2026-02-15 16:53:28
KMPDU brokers deal with Murang'a County to clear doctors' promotions
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-02-15 12:36:00
Kenya's health reforms on track to curb maternal mortality, Ruto says
Health & Science
By PCS
2026-02-14 14:39:51
102 test positive as over 1,100 turn up for cancer screening in West Pokot
Health & Science
By Irissheel Shanzu
2026-02-14 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Indian nurse infected with Nipah virus dies
By Standard Reporter 2026-02-13 06:20:00
Indian nurse infected with Nipah virus dies
>Project reduces maternal and baby deaths in three counties
By Joackim Bwana 2026-02-13 00:00:00
Project reduces maternal and baby deaths in three counties
>Advocates demand to know the truth about GMO mosquitoes in Nairobi
By Gardy Chacha 2026-02-12 13:44:37
Advocates demand to know the truth about GMO mosquitoes in Nairobi
>How justice systems in Africa still fail survivors of sexual violence
By Maryann Muganda 2026-02-12 12:13:46
How justice systems in Africa still fail survivors of sexual violence
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved