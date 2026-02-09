×
Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness

Health & Science
 By Ayoki Onyango | 6h ago | 3 min read
 Drinking up to 10 cups of tea per day contributes greatly to one’s health and well-being. [Courtesy]

Charles Mwangi, a casual worker in Industrial Area, has not taken a cup of tea for three months. Mwangi says since he prefers to drink beer, which he proudly calls the Ruaraka waters.

“I can occasionally take porridge or soup in the morning but not tea”, he says.

Little does Mwangi know that one is required to drink up to 10 cups of tea per day as this contributes greatly to one’s health and wellbeing.

Regular drinking of tea has health benefits ranging from controlling major risk factors for chronic diseases such as heart coronary,  heart disease, hypertension and many types of cancer.

According to nutritionists, consumption of tea, which contains antioxidant polyphenols provides excellent means of lowering the risk of heart diseases and cancer.

It is sad that despite surplus production of tea in Kenya, local consumption is low because most people do not know its health benefits thus they prefer drinking alcohol, juice or porridge”, says Samuel Maina, a lecturer at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Nairobi campus.

He says tea contains antioxidants, which are detoxicant, explaining that antioxidants detoxify harmful excess free radicals, which are molecules that occupy the body naturally.

Excessive amount of free radicals caused by much exposure to sunlight, pollution and smoking have been linked to the increased cases of cancer and coronary heart disease.

Antioxidants, therefore combat adverse  effects of cigarettes smoking, too much sunlight and pollution and neutralise the production of free radicals, Maina notes adding that antioxidants and the ingredients in tea can also lower the risk of stroke and oral cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer.

Both black and green tea can suppress unfavourable bacteria in the intestinal tract but maintain favourable bacteria that are helpful to metabolic functions, says Maina.

A study by Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 2022 supported these facts and confirmed that antioxidants in tea can also help the body fight harmful free radicals that can advance ageing, and work against body immunity.

The antioxidants also help lower the growth of abnormal cells. The FAO study says black tea is good in preventing oxidation of bad  cholesterol.

‘One mechanism involved in coronary heart disease is oxidation of bad cholesterol associated with the risk of atherosclerosis as the product damage to vascular system and the heart hence antioxidants inhibit this adverse oxidation step and account for lowering the risk of heart disease in regular and massive tea drinkers,’ the study concludes.

Other health benefits of taking tea regularly includes helping develop strong muscles as the calcium in your daily tea also helps prevent gastric ulcers and intestinal problems.

Drinking several cups of tea daily matters as nutritionists say it protects teeth from cavities by inhibiting plaque formation and preventing tooth decay.

For massive alcohol drinkers, they need to spare small time for tea taking even if it is once a week, nutritionists say.

“While some sources suggest that drinking up to 10 cups daily can provide significant health benefits, the generally accepted evidenced based recommendable for optimal health is three to five cups per day”, says Maki Inoue Choi, a researcher with AstraZeneca who carried out study on the health benefits of tea between 2022 and 2025.

He warns that drinking 10 cups of tea daily, especially if they are caffeinated, may lead to some negative effects like anxiety, insomnia, and reduced iron absorption.

Dr Choi, however, notes that tea boosts metabolism aids weight loss and that caffeine-free option is known for calming the mind, reducing anxiety and boosting sleep. 

