×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kibera youth trained in environmental conservation through global partnership

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 3h ago | 3 min read
 Children in Kibera during environmental training session as part of community partnership aimed at restoring green spaces. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Teenagers in Nairobi’s Kibera slums are learning how to become champions of environmental conservation through a new initiative led by local community organisation Penda Mama Earth in partnership with the international group Impact Steps, a Chinese NGO.

The programme aims to equip young people with practical skills and knowledge to address environmental challenges in their communities.

Penda Mama Earth chairman Morphat Minishi hailed the partnership as timely and transformative for local youth.

“This training is opening the eyes of our young people to the role they can play in restoring our environment. For a long time, many thought conservation was something done far away in forests and parks. Today they know it starts right here at home,” he said.

The workshop drew dozens of teenagers who took part in sessions on tree planting, recycling, and community-led conservation practices.

As part of the initiative, eco-friendly planting bags were distributed to allow families to grow trees, flowers, and medicinal herbs even in small spaces such as walls or balconies.

Impact Steps Chief Executive Officer Molly Yang said the organization has been active in Kenya for over a decade, with projects in Nakuru County focused on wildlife and habitat protection.

 Children in Kibera plant trees as part of community partnership aimed at restoring green spaces. [Juliet Omelo, Standard

She said this urban programme represents a shift to areas where environmental challenges are more acute.

“These planting bags allow families to green their surroundings without large plots of land. It is a simple solution with the potential for big transformation, especially in informal settlements,” Yang said.

She also urged national and county governments to support grassroots environmental initiatives, noting their importance in meeting President William Ruto’s goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2030.

Teenagers who attended the workshop expressed enthusiasm about applying their new skills.

 Ten-year-old Kelvin Ochieng’, a Form Two student, said the training helped him understand his personal role in conservation.

“I used to think planting trees was only for adults or people with land. Now I know I can make a difference even from my small home with these planting bags. I want to teach my younger siblings the same,” he said.

Eleven-year-old Mercy Akinyi, a primary school pupil, said the sessions helped her see the link between a clean environment and community health.

“I have learned that taking care of the environment is also taking care of ourselves. I want to start a small garden at home and maybe inspire my friends to do the same,” she said.

In addition to training, Impact Steps distributed clothes, schoolbooks, and other essentials to the teenagers in preparation for the next school term.

Both organisations said they plan to continue similar programmes in Kibera as part of a long-term strategy to empower youth and strengthen community resilience against environmental degradation.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kibera youth trained in environmental conservation through global partnership
Kibera youth trained in environmental conservation through global partnership
Next article
How two-month HIV shots reduce pill burden
How two-month HIV shots reduce pill burden
.

Similar Articles

Rare, painful, misunderstood: The medical reality of gigantomastia
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-08 08:00:00
Rare, painful, misunderstood: The medical reality of gigantomastia
Youth face high HIV risk as donor support drops
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-12-08 08:00:00
Youth face high HIV risk as donor support drops
Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-08 07:00:00
Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition
.

Latest Articles

How two-month HIV shots reduce pill burden
Premium
How two-month HIV shots reduce pill burden
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2025-12-08 09:00:00
Rare, painful, misunderstood: The medical reality of gigantomastia
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-12-08 08:00:00
Youth face high HIV risk as donor support drops
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-12-08 08:00:00
Premium
Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-12-08 07:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Sh34m windfall: Kwale community tastes 'sweet' carbon credits money
By Gardy Chacha 2025-12-08 07:00:00
Sh34m windfall: Kwale community tastes 'sweet' carbon credits money
>Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
By Irene Githinji 2025-12-08 07:00:00
Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
>HIV advocates want disclosure on Kenya-US Sh323b health deal
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-12-08 07:00:00
HIV advocates want disclosure on Kenya-US Sh323b health deal
>Land acquisition deals for carbon credits raise transparency concern, report warns
By Caroline Chebet 2025-12-08 00:20:23
Land acquisition deals for carbon credits raise transparency concern, report warns
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved