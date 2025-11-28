×
Health NGOs flag growing resource gaps as health demands rise

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 9h ago | 3 min read
  The Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale,on September 1st 2025 at Afya House. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Kenya’s health sector is facing widening financing gaps, with new data showing that the money available is not keeping up with the country’s growing healthcare needs.

The concern shaped discussions at this year’s Annual General Meeting of the Health NGOs Network (HENNET), where government officials, county leaders and civil society partners called for more predictable and better-coordinated funding.

Dr Omar Ahmed Omar, Director of Health Coordination and Research Development at the Ministry of Health, opened the meeting with fresh figures on the country’s financing landscape.

He said Kenyans collectively require about Sh500 billion each year to fund the health system.

Of this, Sh300 billion is expected from the national and county governments, Sh100 billion from development partners and another Sh100 billion from private sector contributions and out-of-pocket spending.

Even within that framework, he noted that the system remains heavily exposed. “Sixty-one per cent of our external funding comes from a single donor. That level of dependence creates real risks for sustainability,” he said.

Dr Omar added that shrinking grants, limited development financing and fragmented investments continue to strain essential services.

“The country must move from scattered support to predictable, strategic investment if it is to protect gains in primary healthcare, universal health coverage and emergency preparedness,” he said.

HENNET chief executive Dr Margaret Lubaale said civil society organisations (CSOs) are increasingly absorbing the pressure created by these financial shortfalls, often without long-term assurance of resources.

“We are committed to convening spaces that bring government and partners together to solve these challenges,” she said.

She added that stronger collaboration is necessary to scale community-level services and ensure accountability in how funds are used.

Representing the Principal Secretary for Trade, Regina Ombam, Simon Chelelgo said economic conditions also shape how health is financed. He called for tighter alignment between economic planning and health investment.

“There must be clarity in how we connect trade, development and health priorities,” he said, adding that efficiency and transparency remain vital as the country confronts competing needs.

Lineth Oyugi, Director of Economic Affairs at the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), said counties continue to operate within restricted fiscal space despite increasing responsibilities.

She noted ongoing tension between available revenue, the equitable share and the real cost of delivering health services.

“The health sector keeps expanding, but resources do not expand at the same pace,” she said.

She urged counties to strengthen planning, data use and financial discipline to avoid disruptions in service delivery.

Murang’a Governor Dr Irungu Kang’ata highlighted what counties can achieve when health is prioritised, pointing to investments his administration has made to widen access and cushion households.

These include county-led insurance support for vulnerable residents, upgrading facilities and increasing staffing levels.

“We have undertaken initiatives to make sure residents receive quality care without being pushed into hardship,” he said.

He added that counties must continue innovating even within tight budgets.

Throughout the AGM, speakers returned to one central message that the health system is expanding faster than the money allocated to run it.

Partners urged deeper multistakeholder engagement, more predictable funding and improved value for money across all levels.

The meeting reaffirmed HENNET’s role as a bridge between civil society, government and development partners, with members emphasising the need to keep health financing at the centre of national debate in the year ahead.

