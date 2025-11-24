How shortage of specialists aggravates TB complications

A radiographer prepares a Patient to take a chest X-ray at the Rhodes Chest Clinic in Nairobi on April 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

It’s a reality that remains largely unspoken in many parts of Kenya: patients silently battling complications that linger long after tuberculosis (TB) treatment ends.

In a country where specialised care has for decades remained centralised in the capital, many Kenyans living far from Nairobi are left undiagnosed, untreated, and misunderstood.