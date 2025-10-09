×
Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya

Health & Science
 By Benard Orwongo | 5h ago | 2 min read
 A student from Mukuru Promotion Center undergoes an eye examination during a medical camp. New research findings show that kenya can gain significant economic benefits by investing in comprehensive eye health programs.[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

 

More than 7.5 million Kenyans are living with vision loss that could be prevented or treated, experts have warned as the world marks World Sight Day on Thursday.

They are calling for increased investment in affordable and accessible eye care services across the country.

According to the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB), most cases of blindness in Kenya can be avoided through simple interventions such as cataract surgery, regular eye screening, and access to eyeglasses.

“Many Kenyans lose their sight because they cannot afford simple corrective care,” said Dr. Margaret Ndegwa, an ophthalmologist at Kenyatta National Hospital. “We are calling for a stronger national response that ensures eye care is both available and affordable for all.”

World Sight Day—observed every second Thursday of October—this year focuses on the theme “Love Your Eyes at Work,” emphasizing the importance of eye health in productivity and workplace safety.

A study by the Fred Hollows Foundation found that investing in eye health could yield up to Sh33 billion annually in economic benefits through improved productivity and reduced dependence.

The Ministry of Health lists cataracts, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy as leading causes of blindness in Kenya, with rural and low-income communities being the most affected due to limited access to eye care services.

“Vision impairment has a direct impact on household income and education,” noted Dr. Peter Gichangi of the University of Nairobi. “Children who cannot see well struggle in school, while adults with poor vision are often excluded from job opportunities.”

Experts are urging the government to scale up community-based eye screening and integrate eye health into the primary healthcare system to combat preventable blindness.

“Every Kenyan deserves the right to sight,” said Roselyn Achieng of the Kenya Society for the Blind. “We can end avoidable blindness if we treat eye care as a public health priority, not a luxury.”

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that at least 2.2 billion people live with vision impairment—half of which could have been prevented through timely treatment and access to quality care.

