Psychiatrist: KNH murder suspect Kennedy Kalombotole unfit to stand trial

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 8h ago | 1 min read
 KNH murders suspect Kennedy Kalombotole arrives at Kilimani Police Station after going through mental and health assessment tests at KNH on July 18, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kennedy Kalombotole, the prime suspect in two patient murders inside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), has been declared unfit to plead or instruct a lawyer owing to mental and neurological disorders.

Consultant forensic psychiatrist Fredrick Owiti told court that Kalombotole, 30, suffers from a neurological disorder and insulin‑dependent type 1 diabetes, and displays “cognitive bluntness” that leaves him unable to understand the charges.

The report states he cannot clearly instruct legal counsel.

According to investigators, Kalombotole is accused of killing two patients at KNH.

The first victim, Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, died in February 2025 in Ward 7C while the second, Edward Maingi Ndegwa, was admitted on 11 July 2025 to Ward 7B and found dead on 17 July with neck wounds.

Slippers found under Kalombotole’s bed bore blood trails leading to a toilet and side room, investigators say.

Court documents show that Kalombotole lacks known identity documents and stable residence, describing himself as a street dweller in Nairobi.

He was first admitted to KNH’s intensive care unit in 2022 before moving to the general ward and remaining there when the alleged offences occurred.

KNH authorities say they attempted to identify him via fingerprints and social media but failed.

