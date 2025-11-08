×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 4h ago | 3 min read
 

Kenya and regional health leaders attend the Africa Health Systems Forum at Strathmore Business School, Nairobi, discussing sustainable health financing and resilience.

As donor funding for major health programs in Africa declines, policymakers and health experts are calling for self-reliance, driven by domestic resource mobilisation and stronger multi-sector partnerships.

At the Africa Health Systems Forum held this week at Strathmore Business School in Nairobi and supported by the Gates Foundation, stakeholders discussed how to sustain health gains amid sharp cuts in international aid and shifting global priorities.

The discussions come as global health financing faces renewed uncertainty following further cuts by US President Donald Trump to multilateral institutions, including the World Health Organisation, United Nations agencies, and USAID.

The reductions have led to the closure of humanitarian and health programs in southern Africa and threatened PEPFAR, raising alarm across a continent where many health systems remain donor-dependent.

Analysts warn that withdrawing US HIV and AIDS funding could lead to as many as 500,000 preventable deaths in South Africa and undermine maternal and child health programs across the region.

The cuts, combined with donor fatigue and declining trust in aid institutions, have amplified calls for African countries to adopt sustainable, country-led financing mechanisms.

Under the theme ‘Resilience in Transition: The Case for Sustainable Health Financing and Africa’s Way Forward,’ the forum looked at how countries can protect hard-won health gains by investing in local innovation, data-driven decision-making and efficient financing models.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga said Kenya must build predictable and accountable health financing systems rooted in domestic resources.

“Many people don’t appreciate the input of health in driving economies through productive populations and reduced lost man-hours. It’s not just about the money we put into health, it’s about the opportunity cost of poor health,” noted Oluga.

He said the government is reforming financing through the new Social Health Authority, which combines tax and insurance contributions to create a more reliable funding pool. Kenya is also rolling out an accountability framework that links community health to financing systems.

“If you look at health as an economic imperative, then you begin to see the opportunity cost of failing to invest in it,” he said.

“Community health is under government allocation. Commodities dispensed by community health workers through their link facilities will now be refunded through social insurance mechanisms.”

He added that activity-based costing is being institutionalized to ensure transparency and real-time costing.

Presidential Advisor on Health Financing Dr Daniel Mwai also noted community health financing must draw from diverse channels, including social insurance, government allocations, and voluntary schemes.

“There is a full architecture for financing the community health system and building a robust referral chain up to level six,” he said, explaining that documentation and accountability are key to the rollout.

Strathmore Business School Dean Caesar Mwangi said the donor cuts underscore the urgency of rethinking how Africa will fund its health systems.

“As global priorities shift, donor fatigue sets in and resources diminish, we must rethink how Africa will fund health and sustain health gains. The time to act is now,” said Mwangi.

On his part, Kenya Healthcare Federation Chairman Kanyenje Gakombe called for renewed trust between the public and private sectors to unlock efficiencies and attract investment. “Trust is a very important form of capital we need right now. Capital is shy, and business likes predictability. Without trust, we cannot unlock the efficiency gains needed to strengthen our health systems.”

Experts further noted that while Africa must lead in raising domestic resources, continued donor engagement remains crucial. Institutions such as Gavi and the Global Fund, due for replenishment in November 2025, remain critical to progress in HIV, TB, malaria and immunisation programs.

 “Delivering health care goes beyond money,” he said. “The continent has resources, institutions, and innovation that must be used more effectively. As we speak of health sovereignty, let ‘sovereign’ truly mean something for Africa’s quest for better health care,” averred VillageReach President Ahmed Ogwell.

The forum brought together leaders from the Ministry of Health, Council of Governors, Kenya Healthcare Federation, World Bank, Jhpiego, KEMRI, NASCOP, the National Syndemic Disease Control Council and the Gates Foundation, among others.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya steps up war on Rift Valley Fever and Brucellosis
Kenya steps up war on Rift Valley Fever and Brucellosis
Next article
Why some humans grow horns
Why some humans grow horns
.

Similar Articles

Rachel Ruto launches Sh120m cochlear implant program at KNH
By Chebet Birir 2025-11-06 10:46:43
Rachel Ruto launches Sh120m cochlear implant program at KNH
TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
By Omelo Juliet 2025-11-06 09:12:46
TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
By Maryann Muganda 2025-11-05 22:05:29
Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
.

Latest Articles

Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks
Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2025-11-08 15:18:08
Kenya steps up war on Rift Valley Fever and Brucellosis
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-11-07 15:26:25
Why political goodwill is the key to elevating surgical and anaesthesia capacity
Health Opinion
By Smile Train
2025-11-06 18:37:50
Premium
Why some humans grow horns
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2025-11-06 13:16:21
.

Recommended Articles

>Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
By The Conversation 2025-11-04 09:09:47
Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
>Step away from the cotton swab: The right way to remove earwax
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-03 09:00:00
Step away from the cotton swab: The right way to remove earwax
>Clean fuel brings a breath of fresh air to over 6,000 Kirinyaga homes
By Jane Mugambi 2025-11-03 09:00:00
Clean fuel brings a breath of fresh air to over 6,000 Kirinyaga homes
>Battling dirty air in Nairobi's slums as toxic air chokes residents
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-11-03 08:59:45
Battling dirty air in Nairobi's slums as toxic air chokes residents
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved