Health sector sounds alarm over Sh38.7 billion budget cut

Health leaders, clinicians and innovators gather in Nairobi to chart a resilient path for Kenya’s healthcare system amid budget cuts and rising demand. [Winfrery Owino, Standard]

Health industry is raising the alarm over a Sh38.7 billion budget cut that experts say could stall progress toward Universal Health Coverage, deepen workforce shortages and slow the expansion of diagnostic services.

The warning comes as demand for care continues to outpace supply.

With the population projected to exceed 63 million by 2030, the health workforce is growing at 3.4 per cent annually.

However, demand for services is rising faster at 4.7 per cent, leaving a widening gap, according to organisers of WHX Nairobi, a major health policy forum scheduled for October.

The three-day event will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and bring together more than 200 exhibitors and 65 speakers.

Backed by the Ministry of Health, the Kenya Medical Association and Africa Centres for Disease Control, WHX Nairobi will focus on financing models, public and private partnerships and the adoption of new diagnostic technologies.

The forum arrives amid a budget paradox as Kenya’s 2025–26 allocation for health rose to Sh138.1 billion.

However, key programs, including Universal Health Coverage and support for vulnerable groups, faced notable cuts.

Sector leaders say the mismatch between headline increases and strategic shortfalls threatens to undermine service delivery unless new investment flows into the system.

“Leadership and strategic financing are pivotal to achieving equitable healthcare. When women are equipped to lead, health systems become more inclusive, financing decisions more equitable and primary healthcare delivers more resilience,” said Liberty Kituu, Senior Communication Manager for East Africa at WomenLift.

Organisers say the agenda includes a Healthcare Policy and Investment Conference focused on financing and partnerships, a Digital Health Conference exploring artificial intelligence and telemedicine, and a Primary Healthcare Conference centred on community strategies and leadership.

As East Africa scales up molecular diagnostics and genomics, WHX Nairobi is expected to spotlight efforts to match innovation with accessibility. Snibe, one of the exhibitors, said it is partnering with universities and local laboratories to provide both technology and training, ensuring affordability without compromising on performance.

The event also coincides with Kenya’s rollout of SERA.ai, an artificial intelligence tool designed to accelerate health policy development and close the gap between evidence and action.

WHX Nairobi is expected to complement such efforts by translating innovation into scalable, people-centred solutions.

“By convening policymakers, clinicians and investors under one roof, we aim to accelerate solutions that make health systems more resilient and people-centred,” said Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director at Informa Markets.