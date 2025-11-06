×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms

Health & Science
 By Omelo Juliet | 3h ago | 3 min read
 Global Fund TB Program staff on Wednesday picketed in Nairobi over salary arrears and better employment terms. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Global Fund TB Program staff on Wednesday picketed in Nairobi as they delivered a petition to the National Assembly and the Ministry of Health calling for immediate pay of their delayed salaries.

The workers said they were protesting unfair employment terms, salary delays, and stalled absorption into the civil service. They said they have worked for sixteen months without pay.

“We have been without salary for the last 16 months,” said spokesperson Denis Murumbutsa.

He said the hardship has been severe.

“It has been a hell of a time because we have continued to serve patients without active medical cover,"

He added that many officers have chronic illnesses but still work without even a medical cover to shield them.

“Some of us are diabetic, some have hypertension, others have cancer,” he said.

Murumbutsa noted that the group returned after an earlier picket on October 8.

“The CS promised to work on our issues. But nothing has happened," he said confirming that the group feels sidelined.

 Global Fund TB Program staff on Wednesday picketed in Nairobi over salary arrears and better employment terms. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Last year the Ministry absorbed our colleagues in national facilities but left out 91 of us in counties. We feel discriminated against.”

Danso Munyao, who has served in the program for 16 years, said an agreement existed guaranteeing their transition.

“There was an agreement between the Global Fund, the National Treasury and the Ministry of Health that we would be absorbed into permanent and pensionable terms. Our contracts ended in December 2023, and we expected a seamless transition,” he said.

Munyao said counties refused to absorb them because they were not part of the original agreement.

“The Ministry failed to convince counties to absorb us. All our files are still at Afya House. None are in the counties. We belong to the Ministry of Health. Since June 2024 to now, we are working without salaries,” Munyoa lamented.

The workers are demanding immediate payment of their 16 months arrears.

“We are demanding sixteen months of salary arrears, immediate pay and full absorption into the civil service,” Munyao said.

Their petition, submitted through the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers, outlines years of government commitments.

It cites letters and agreements from 2019 to 2024 noting that the government repeatedly acknowledged its duty to transition the workers.

It also says the Public Service Commission later issued only a six-month contract offer, which the workers call a breach of earlier promises.

The petition says their rights have been violated stating that the delays violate fair labour practices, fair pay, and human dignity. It notes severe economic hardship.

It warns that TB case detection has been disrupted in high-burden counties, further warning that the government risks damaging its partnership with the Global Fund.

The workers want Parliament to act quickly to ensure immediate payment of their delayed salaries.

 They want the Ministry of Health, PSC, Treasury and the Council of Governors compelled to finalize the transition, with a multi-agency meeting called within days.

They are also demanding an independent audit to verify payroll records.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
Next article
Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
.

Similar Articles

Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
By The Conversation 2025-11-04 09:09:47
Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
Step away from the cotton swab: The right way to remove earwax
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-03 09:00:00
Step away from the cotton swab: The right way to remove earwax
Clean fuel brings a breath of fresh air to over 6,000 Kirinyaga homes
By Jane Mugambi 2025-11-03 09:00:00
Clean fuel brings a breath of fresh air to over 6,000 Kirinyaga homes
.

Latest Articles

How social media can cause stress in real life
Premium
How social media can cause stress in real life
Tech & Innovation
By The Conversation
2025-11-06 10:00:00
TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
Health & Science
By Omelo Juliet
2025-11-06 09:12:46
OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
Tech & Innovation
By AFP
2025-11-05 22:35:02
Premium
Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-11-05 22:05:29
.

Recommended Articles

>Battling dirty air in Nairobi's slums as toxic air chokes residents
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-11-03 08:59:45
Battling dirty air in Nairobi's slums as toxic air chokes residents
>How climate change is making people unhealthy
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-03 08:00:00
How climate change is making people unhealthy
>Risks of dismissing back pain during pregnancy
By The Conversation 2025-11-03 08:00:00
Risks of dismissing back pain during pregnancy
>Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-11-03 07:00:00
Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved