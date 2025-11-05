×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
Premium

Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 14h ago | 5 min read
 Chief Justice Martha Koome, during the National Conference on Technology Facilitated Gender Based Violence held in Nairobi on December 9, 2024.[FILE]

Nearly nine out of ten students in Nairobi’s higher learning institutions have witnessed or experienced technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), according to a new report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Rapid Study on Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence in Kenya’s Higher Learning Institutions 2024 shows that although both genders face online abuse, female students are disproportionately targeted.

The study paints a grim picture of how digital spaces, once celebrated for empowering youth and connecting communities, have become breeding grounds for harassment, exploitation and psychological harm.

