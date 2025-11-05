Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals

Chief Justice Martha Koome, during the National Conference on Technology Facilitated Gender Based Violence held in Nairobi on December 9, 2024.[FILE]

Nearly nine out of ten students in Nairobi’s higher learning institutions have witnessed or experienced technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), according to a new report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Rapid Study on Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence in Kenya’s Higher Learning Institutions 2024 shows that although both genders face online abuse, female students are disproportionately targeted.

The study paints a grim picture of how digital spaces, once celebrated for empowering youth and connecting communities, have become breeding grounds for harassment, exploitation and psychological harm.