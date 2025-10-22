×
KNH surgeons set world record with 20.8kg breast reduction surgery

Health & Science
 By Ronald Kipruto | 13h ago
 

A general view of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenyatta National Hospital has successfully removed 20.86 kilograms of breast tissue from a minor suffering from gigantomastia.

According to the hospital, the rare condition that caused extreme, rapid breast growth that took 11 hours surgery had hindered the young girl from performing her normal duties.

“The condition forced her to abandon her studies and dreams. The weight of the tissue removed was equivalent to 37 per cent of her total body weight, a physical and emotional burden she had carried for 18 months,” said Richard Lesiyampe, the acting Chief Executive Officer.

The highly complex surgery led by Dr Benjamin Wambwire, the head of specialized surgery at the hospital, brought out the young girl's excitement who had challenges walking and standing.

“The weight is now over. I feel free, lighter, and ready to return to school,”the 17 year old said.

Adding,”I can finally live the life I was meant to live and follow my dreams of becoming a high school teacher.”

Dr. Wabwire, on the other hand, said,” This was more than a surgical success; it was the restoration of a young woman’s dignity and future. Our team at KNH proved that with world-class skill and deep compassion, we can overcome even the most extreme medical challenges.”

Her mother, who could not hide her joy while recounted their long search for help, says it was difficult to watch her child’s weight disappear under the weight of the illness.

“It stole her confidence and her future. We felt hopeless until we were referred to KNH from Garissa County Referral Hospital,” she said.

The minor who has since been discharged from the hospital, is now recuperating at her home in Mwingi, Kitui County.

In April, this (KNH) also successfully performed a Transhumeral Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR) Surgery, marking the first time this sensory renovation procedure has been conducted worldwide.

The surgical operation is meant to help a patient with an amputated limb to sense and feel as they would with the missing body part. Moses Mwendwa, a 22-year-old software engineering student, was the first patient to undergo the groundbreaking procedure, which lasted seven hours.

Moses lost his left arm in January 2025 after a tragic fall, causing compartment syndrome - a condition that cuts off blood flow and easily leads to death if not managed on time.

He was among the patients who enrolled for the facility's pioneer TSR camp from April 28 to May 2.

.

