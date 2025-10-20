Study links rising temperatures to spike in stillbirths across Africa

Babies whose mothers were exposed to extreme heat in the week before childbirth faced a 34 per cent higher risk of stillbirth or neonatal death within 24 hours of delivery, a new study has revealed.
The research published in Nature Medicine, found a strong link between high temperatures in the final week of pregnancy and an increased risk of perinatal death across sub-Saharan Africa.
Conducted between July 2021 and December 2023 in four sub-Saharan countries, the study shows that extreme heat contributes to adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth, low birth weight and stillbirth.
