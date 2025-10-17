How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier

A doctor at Devamatha Hospital in Korela, India, has explained efforts made to save former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga’s life.
Dr Sr Alphons, a cardiologist at the facility, said Raila was received at the casual emergency medicine section of the hospital after a sudden collapse.
The collapse happened during the former premier’s morning walk at the country’s Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre.
Facts First
