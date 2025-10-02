×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 4h ago | 2 min read
 Service providers were guided on resolving common challenges such as documentation gaps.

The Ministry of Health has begun a series of consultative forums with private healthcare providers to strengthen collaboration in the rollout of Taifa Care, a key pillar of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

In a meeting held on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale convened senior officials from the Social Health Authority (SHA), the Digital Health Agency (DHA), healthcare regulators, and 176 private healthcare providers from seven counties: Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Nyeri, Embu, and Kirinyaga.

The discussions focused on healthcare financing, claims management, and digital reforms, including new measures to streamline claim processing, address payment delays, and curb fraud. 

Providers were guided on resolving common challenges such as documentation gaps, late submissions, upcoding, and inappropriate claim practices.

The Ministry also announced plans to secure Sh5.4 billion from the National Treasury to settle legacy National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) debts below Sh10 million, in line with a presidential directive.

To strengthen collaboration, the meeting agreed on several key actions: appointment of dedicated SHA relationship managers, establishment of a joint Taifa Care “One-Stop Shop” at SHA headquarters and Huduma Centres, deployment of Artificial Intelligence to detect fraud, and closer alignment with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board to ensure members receive approved medicines.

Further, quarterly progress meetings will be held between the Ministry, SHA, and private healthcare representatives, while SHA will publish standard operating procedures and benefit package details on its website for transparency.

Earlier this week, the Ministry engaged faith-based organizations, including the Christian Health Association of Kenya and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, in similar discussions.

Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to open dialogue and transparency, noting that both private and faith-based providers remain central partners in delivering quality, affordable, and sustainable healthcare across all counties.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Next article
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
.

Similar Articles

No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-02 17:08:29
No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
SHA: Patients' one-year pain, scandals and unpaid claims
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-02 06:00:00
SHA: Patients' one-year pain, scandals and unpaid claims
SHA whistleblower has not been fired, Authority says
By Mate Tongola 2025-10-01 21:51:09
SHA whistleblower has not been fired, Authority says
.

Latest Articles

Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Race to save Mau is more about life than medals
Health & Science
By Kipsang Joseph
2025-10-03 00:00:00
Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2025-10-02 20:28:14
Governor Lusaka promotes 305 medics to boost healthcare
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-02 17:28:49
No evidence paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism, health bodies say after Trump's claim
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
2025-10-02 17:08:29
.

Recommended Articles

>The Invisible Economy: Kenya's Care Policy to value women's unseen labour
By Maryann Muganda 2025-10-01 10:50:03
The Invisible Economy: Kenya's Care Policy to value women's unseen labour
>Retired teacher finds new calling in empowering PWDs in Busia
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-01 10:27:09
Retired teacher finds new calling in empowering PWDs in Busia
>Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-09-30 16:41:52
Mater hospital attains SafeCare quality certification
>Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2025-09-30 16:09:30
Africa, EU unite to achieve green transition goal
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved