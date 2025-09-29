×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue rural mothers

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1d ago | 2 min read
 

Volunteers donate blood at blood donation satellite at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, on September 13, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Prof Julius Ogeng’o of the University of Nairobi says research has identified blood as a major problem in Kenya, resulting in many deaths.

To curb the deaths, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) initiative has been adopted, conducted in five stages, namely advocacy and community awareness, research evidence and upscaling, health systems innovation and data strengthening.

The research gave birth to Rural Outreach and Mobilisation networking (Roaming blood), circus by Kenya Obstetrics and Gynaecologist Society and Midwives Association of Kenya to help mobilise blood to end PPH.

The initiative entails focusing on women in rural communities because they’re marginalised. 

“Women who suffer adverse effects of PPH are those in rural communities. The big scheme is aimed at registering and network donors. It will create a system like Uber, where it will select nearest donor and tell them to link up for donation. It will as well link up ambulances and health personnel to ferry blood to nearest hospital,” says the researcher.

Piloting of the technology was done at Pumwani Maternity Hospital because of its high volume of deliveries and its location in informal settlement.

Additionally, sensitisation is underway to woo students as potential blood donors.

The technology will link hospitals, dispensary and all healthcare institutions and health providers and those involved in blood chain distribution.

“All hospitals who subscribe to the network will be able to reach out just by a click of a button to get blood, saving patients,” says Prof Ogeng’o.

The technology is expected to be rolled out soon.

Scaling will prioritise hot spot counties among them Turkana, Migori, Siaya, Marsabit, Garrisa and Isiolo. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Why regular screening matters for Kenya's older adults
Why regular screening matters for Kenya's older adults
Next article
Why deadly rabies is harboured in man's trusted friend
Why deadly rabies is harboured in man's trusted friend
.

Similar Articles

How tech is facilitating violence against women
By Maryann Muganda 2025-09-30 00:00:00
How tech is facilitating violence against women
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue rural mothers
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-29 12:12:39
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue rural mothers
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 11:59:29
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
.

Latest Articles

Why regular screening matters for Kenya's older adults
Why regular screening matters for Kenya's older adults
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-09-30 11:02:41
Premium
Why deadly rabies is harboured in man's trusted friend
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-09-30 09:05:00
Premium
How tech is facilitating violence against women
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-09-30 00:00:00
Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
Health Opinion
By Jacinta Maweu
2025-09-29 12:21:32
.

Recommended Articles

>Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 11:36:20
Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
>Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
By David Njaaga 2025-09-29 11:28:51
Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
>Born blue and breathless: An infant's fight for survival, a mother's descent into depression
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-09-29 11:14:33
Born blue and breathless: An infant's fight for survival, a mother's descent into depression
>Trump's climate change remarks threaten lives of people in Africa
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-09-29 10:55:40
Trump's climate change remarks threaten lives of people in Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved