SHA officials pose as patients in bid to silence protesting hospitals

The Social Health Authority owes hospitals Sh76 billion. [File, Standard]

Uncovering the rot at the Social Health Authority (SHA) has seemingly angered the government, which is now allegedly resorting to intimidation and threats against hospitals that have spoken out about their financial struggles.

A staggering Sh76 billion is owed to hospitals across the country, comprising Sh43 billion under SHA and a further Sh33 billion from the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The mounting debt has left both private and public health facilities teetering on the brink of collapse, with many unable to pay staff salaries or procure essential medicines and medical supplies.