Healthcare stakeholders question Ruto's SHA sponsorship approach

President William Ruto’s launch of health coverage for the poor and other vulnerable groups under the Social Health Authority (SHA) has sparked criticism, with experts describing it as unlawful.
The Social Health Act 2023 and its accompanying regulations require the National Treasury and county governments to allocate funds to support vulnerable households.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login