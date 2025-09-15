×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

When every prick means survival for teens

Health & Science
 By Sharon Wanga | 3h ago | 6 min read
 [Photo/GettyImages]

An alarm rings at 6am every morning, and 14-year-old Johnny Chege wakes up to prick his fingers and check his blood sugar levels.

It’s a ritual Johnny has followed daily since November 2020, when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a school day, so I wake up at 6am to check my sugar level. I freshen up, then inject my Novorapid insulin before eating breakfast because I’ve already checked my sugar,” Johnny explains, describing his morning routine.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Next article
Lack of data hinders whale conservation efforts in Kenya
Lack of data hinders whale conservation efforts in Kenya
.

Similar Articles

How Vihiga woman lost pregnancy, chased away while still bleeding
By Brian Kisanji 2025-09-15 08:30:00
How Vihiga woman lost pregnancy, chased away while still bleeding
When every prick means survival for teens
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-15 08:00:00
When every prick means survival for teens
When breast growth becomes a health burden
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-15 08:00:00
When breast growth becomes a health burden
.

Latest Articles

Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Health & Science
By Antony Gitonga
2025-09-15 11:04:03
Premium
Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
Reproductive Health
By Brian Kisanji
2025-09-15 10:49:01
Lack of data hinders whale conservation efforts in Kenya
Health & Science
By Amos Kiarie
2025-09-15 09:48:44
Rising oceans to threaten 1.5 million Australians by 2050: report
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-15 09:21:05
.

Recommended Articles

>Sweet danger: Why you need to watch your sugar intake
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-15 06:00:00
Sweet danger: Why you need to watch your sugar intake
>Scars of tradition:The fight to end FGM in Isiolo
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-15 01:42:54
Scars of tradition:The fight to end FGM in Isiolo
>Experts: Half of STI cases in Kenya go unnoticed, untreated
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-15 00:00:00
Experts: Half of STI cases in Kenya go unnoticed, untreated
>Study links processed foods to higher risk of memory decline
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-09-15 00:00:00
Study links processed foods to higher risk of memory decline
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved