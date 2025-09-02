Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has settled postgraduate training fees for 633 doctors, ending a backlog that left some medics paying out of pocket for years.

The payments follow the Return-To-Work Formula agreement signed with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on May 8, 2024.

The ministry had earlier cleared arrears for 420 government-sponsored registrars dating back to 2018.

In a letter dated August 25, Principal Secretary Mary Muriuki said the ministry had approved sponsorships for an additional 211 doctors during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years on the recommendation of the Human Resource Management Advisory Committee.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said the approvals also cover doctors who completed training without their fees being paid.

"Even those who finished their studies without sponsorship will now have their dues settled," said Atellah.

He noted that the backlog had worsened due to the training committee’s failure to meet since 2019 and the suspension of sponsorships for doctors in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, and surgery.

"The RTWF of 2024 was about leaving no doctor behind. Our duty is to ensure its total implementation," added Atellah.

The union said the resolution was achieved after sustained pressure on the Ministry of Health’s Department of Public Health and Professional Standards.